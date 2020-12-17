PrettyLittleThing teams up with Lil Kim on new collection

British online retailer PrettyLittleThing is launching a new collection with American rapper and songwriter Lil Kim.

The collection will be dedicated to “championing inclusivity” explained the fast-fashion retailer, with apparel available in UK sizes 4-30 and US 0-26.

Combining the PrettyLittleThing aesthetic with her unique style, the partywear collection is described as “dropping in confidence” with barely-there sheer separates and “curve clinging” silhouettes with high leg bodies, ruched leggings, and all-in-ones.

There is also animal and snake prints running throughout, as well as faux fur additions with the statement outerwear pieces.

Commenting on her collection, Lil Kim said in a statement: “The thing I love is that it’s a little bit of me mixed with PrettyLittleThing. You guys can get beautiful looks that are so affordable.

“I just wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I’m a real stylist and visionary. This whole collection was designed by me and I’m super proud of that.”

Highlights from the collection include faux fur coats and PVC jackets, designed to throw over partywear pieces from ruched bodycon dresses to black vinyl leggings, snake print high neck crop tops, plunge bodysuits and coordinating face masks.

“Whether it’s virtual parties or not, don’t be a ‘Nasty One’ and let 2020 dampen your style,” explains the retailer in the press release. “Pay homage to the Brooklyn babe with this collection of party looks that are bold, badass and unapologetically out-there.”

PrettyLittleThing, chief executive, Umar Kamani added: “To be working with one of the most iconic and legendary women in Hip Hop has been a dream come true for me. I’ve been a huge fan of Kim for years and after her performance at our New York Fashion Week show I knew she would be the perfect fit to launch our partywear collection. She has worked so closely with our Design team bringing her version to life, recreating some of her most iconic looks which I know her fans will recognise.”

There are more than 60 pieces in the PrettyLittleThing by Lil Kim collection with prices ranging from 5 pounds for a face mask to 100 pounds for a black diamante mesh bodycon dress.

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing