PrettyLittleThing teams up with recycling app ReGain

Online fast fashion brands like PrettyLittleThing, Missguided, Asos and Boohoo are often criticized for being unsustainable -- so much so that they were recently called up to give evidence of their practices to the British parliament as part of an investigation by the Environmental Audit Committee about excessive textile waste and illegally low wages.

Now it seems like PrettyLittleThing, one of the brands under the Boohoo Group, is looking to diminish its environmental impact -- or at least change its reputation. The brand has partnered up with clothing recycling app ReGain to encourage shoppers to donate unwanted apparel, shoes and accessories in exchange for discount codes for their next PrettyLittleThing purchase.

“Did you know you can do your bit to prevent the unnecessary pile up of discarded clothing in landfills around the UK?”, the brand wrote on its website. Announcing the partnership on Instagram, PrettyLittleThing’s Co-Founder Umar Kamani said: “Let’s start making a difference together to protect our amazing planet”.

Founded last year, ReGain is a free-to-use app enabling users to recycle unwanted clothes in exchange for discount vouchers. Clothes can be dropped off at more than 20,000 points across the UK.