Primark adds swimwear to its adaptive clothing offering

High street fashion and lifestyle retailer Primark has expanded its adaptive clothing collection to include swimwear for the first time for spring/summer 2026, developed in partnership with adaptive fashion designer, disability campaigner and founder of Unhidden, Victoria Jenkins.

Primark’s adaptive clothing collection, designed to make dressing easier and more comfortable for disabled people or those experiencing temporary disability, “without compromising on style or value,” has added swimwear options for men and women.

For women, Primark has designed a black tankini that features tube access at the side seams and inner waistband pulls, which retails for 14 pounds / 16 euros for the top and 10 pounds / 12 euros for the bottoms, alongside a pair of men’s cargo swim shorts designed with accessible openings, extra-large pockets for devices, tube access and inner waistband pulls, retailing at 12 pounds / 14 euros.

Primark’s adaptive swimwear for SS26 Credits: Primark

Both pieces are available in selected stores, including locations across London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Belfast, as well as through click and collect to all stores.

The launch is the latest update to Primark’s adaptive clothing range, which first hit the shelves in January 2025. Alongside swimwear, the SS26 collection includes T-shirts, linen shorts, co-ords and short pyjama sets, as well as adaptive nightwear and underwear, and a new addition of an adaptive stoma brief with drip-resistant technology.

Primark’s adaptive swimwear for SS26 Credits: Primark

Ann Marie Cregan, trading director at Primark, said in a statement: “We’ve learned so much from customers since launching our adaptive range, particularly the difference the right clothing can make to everyday life.

“That feedback has shaped this collection, and we knew swimwear was an important next step, especially as holidays and warmer weather can bring additional challenges. Our focus is simple - creating stylish, comfortable, and practical pieces, all at the same great value our customers expect. We’ll keep listening and learning to deliver what matters most.”

Jenkins added: “To be able to expand the offering to new categories and utilise customer feedback in real time to improve the garments is something I am immensely proud of and truly shows Primark’s ongoing commitment to this range.”