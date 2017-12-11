Primark collaborates with Alice Liveing

Primark is collaborating with “Fitspo” Instagram sensation Alice Liveing on a range of affordable sportswear that will launch on Boxing Day.

Liveing, who is known for her accessible fitness routines, has teamed up with Primark on a 42-piece collection that features a mix of athleisure and performance wear inspired by her ethos that fitness and wellbeing is for everyone.

The performance pieces feature reflective crop tops with rose gold piping to seam-free, quick dry mesh leggings, while the athleisure items includes statement prints such as multi coloured cameo and bold pops of red and deep shades of khaki. With all pieces aimed at meeting “whatever workout your life demands” from Hiit class to getting outdoors, going for a run, or just hitting the shops.

The fitness blogger announced the news on Instagram, writing: “I just cannot believe that this is really happening, and I cannot wait for you all to get your hands on the pieces. Available in sizes 6-20, this collection is accessible to all shapes and sizes because beautiful workout wear is and should always be accessible to all.”

The Primark x Alice Liveing collection ranges in price from 3.50-16 pounds and will be available in sizes 6-20.

Liveing, who has more than 611,000 Instagram followers advocates clean eating and simple workouts and is a bestselling author for her ‘Clean Eating Alice’ series of books.

Images: courtesy of Primark