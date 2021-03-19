Primark donates over 20,000 coats to children in need

Primark has donated over 20,000 coats to disadvantaged children across the UK in partnership with charity organization In Kind Direct.

Through In Kind Direct’s charity network, coats will be distributed to children ages 1-15 in communities struggling the most for essential warm clothing.

According to research conducted in January by In Kind Direct, 84 percent of charitable organizations within their network have reported an increase in demand for their services to supply essentials to UK families, while 62 percent said products received from In Kind Direct help address increased poverty throughout the UK.

“The value of this collaboration, simply put, gets warm coats into the hands of children and helps ease both financial and emotional pressures on families. As lockdown begins to ease, we are a far cry from being back to ‘normal.’ While organizations are working diligently to provide access to food, there are many essential items families and individuals have had to sacrifice long before this point, such as hygiene and clothing,” stated Rosanne Gray, CEO of In Kind Direct, in a press release.

¨The coats from Primark will, for many children, be the difference between a chance to socialize outside in warmth and comfort, to a cold experience. We urge more businesses to come forward to donate products or services, which In Kind Direct can distribute nationwide through our network.”

Ciara Ruane, director of people and culture at Primark, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with In Kind Direct to donate over 20,000 coats to families in need across the UK. Lockdown has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly children.”

“With our stores temporarily closed across the UK, we wanted to celebrate the brighter days ahead and support those hardest hit by sending these children back to school in style.”