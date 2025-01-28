Primark launches new line for people with disabilities

Giant budget fashion chain Primark launched on Tuesday a line of clothing created specifically for people with disabilities.

Designer Victoria Jenkins adapted the Ireland-based chain's most sold items, including jeans, T-shirts and trench coats, to suit the needs of shoppers with disabilities who want clothes that are "not only functional, but fashionable and affordable".

"Everyone deserves to feel confident and stylish in what they wear," added Jenkins, who herself has a disability.

"We don't want to live in a uniform of jogging bottoms and T-shirts, but often don't have a choice."

The adaptive collection, which went on sale on Tuesday in 31 stores, includes a trench coat with pockets that close with magnetic strips, and zipped sleeves. A shorter version has been created for people in wheelchairs. Jeans have been designed to close with magnetic buttons or snap fastenings, and trousers are fitted with hidden openings to allow easy access for stoma bags or catheter tubes.

Each piece has been carefully crafted to provide ease of dressing and fashionability, Primark said in a statement.

"We've developed a range that focuses on timeless wardrobe staples that are carefully designed to be versatile and affordable," added trading director Ann-Marie Cregan.

Activist Shani Dhanda, who founded the Asian Disability Network, welcomed the collection, telling AFP "there are still more clothes created for dogs than for disabled people."

Diagnosed with a bone disease, she did not grow beyond the size of a small child, and has to choose her clothes from the children's sections, or have items tailored to fit at an extra cost.

Dhanda worked with Primark to help design the collection and said she is sure other stores will follow its lead.(AFP)