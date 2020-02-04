Primark.Man unveils first ever sportswear collaboration

Primark has unveiled a collaboration with Italian sportswear brand Lotto under its Primark.Man label.

The 24-piece collection of clothing and accessories marks the first time that Primark has joined design forces with a sportswear brand and it features separates that can be worn on and off the pitch.

The streetwear influenced collection for spring/summer 2020 features a monochrome colour palette with neon pops of colour alongside “eye-popping” prints that can be seen across shell suits and kit-inspired separates, including T-shirts, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts.

In addition, sliders, sling-bags, bucket hats and caps have also been designed to match the apparel for a head-to-toe look.

The iconic Lotto logo features throughout the range and is printed, stitched and repeated en-mass as a tribute to the heritage brand.

The Primark x Lotto collection is available now, with prices ranging from 7 - 18 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Primark