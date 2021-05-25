Primark teams up with Recover on sustainable leisurewear

Fast fashion retailer Primark has partnered with innovative sustainable textile producer, Recover on a new leisurewear collection for women made using recycled materials as part of its Primark Cares range.

The new sustainable women’s leisurewear collection consists of eight pieces of classic and on-trend pieces including hoodies, joggers, sweats, tees and leggings in navy, white, black and grey with hero items being the V neck T-shirt body and a matching hoodie and jogger set.

Circular fashion company Recover is a leading producer of sustainable, premium recycled cotton fibre and cotton fibre blends and has certified and produced the planet friendly leisurewear with all pieces made using between 15 and 25 percent recycled Recover cotton.

The remainder is made up of a mix of materials including sustainable cotton from Primark’s sustainable cotton programme, organic cotton, and polyester.

Primark’s director of Primark Cares, Lynne Walker said in a statement: “At Primark, we believe that fashion should be more sustainable but that this shouldn’t come at a higher price. We are working with innovative partners like Recover, who have been a leader in closed-loop recycling for over 70 years, as part of our Primark Cares initiative to help make sustainable fashion affordable for everyone.

“With prices starting at 3.50 pounds, this collection can help make that possible so everyone can afford to make more sustainable and stylish choices.”

Image: courtesy of Primark

Recover chief sustainability officer Helene Smits, adding: “Recover is helping to close the loop on fashion, by recycling textile waste into fibres which are spun into yarn and then knitted or woven into new textiles.

“This creates low impact, long-lasting and high-quality products that can be worn and loved into the future. We are thrilled to be working with Primark on this new range, made with our recycled cotton.”

The Primark Cares womenswear range with Recover prices range from 3.50 to 12 pounds / 4 to 15 euros / 5 to 14 US dollars. The collection is available in 179 stores globally, including the UK and US.