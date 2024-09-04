Primark unveils Beetlejuice collection with costume designer Colleen Atwood

Value fashion retailer Primark has unveiled an exclusive collection in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, inspired by the upcoming ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ film in collaboration with four-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood.

The 12-piece womenswear collection aims to capture the essence of the original ‘Beetlejuice’ film and upcoming sequel and features statement black and white striped suits, co-ords, and lace-adorned dresses inspired by the film’s iconic costumes.

Primark ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ collection with Colleen Atwood Credits: Primark

Commenting on the collaboration, Atwood, who worked on both film's costumes, said in a statement: "It has been so exciting to see how Primark has brought my Beetlejuice designs to life, in a whole new dimension. It is always great fun for me when I see ideas I’ve had find another life on the high street."

The wider ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ collection also includes a range of graphic T-shirts, hoodies and accessories, as well as nostalgia-fuelled jumpers and knitwear for kids, and is available in Primark stores globally, including the UK, US and Europe.

Primark ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ collection with Colleen Atwood Credits: Primark

Sarah Jackson, director of licensing at Primark, added: "This collaboration marks another exciting milestone in our licensing journey, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Warner Bros.

“Discovery and renowned costume designer Colleen Atwood on this exclusive collection. At Primark, we work hard to bring our customers exciting and affordable collections, and we can’t wait to see how they embrace the spooky season with these one-of-a-kind pieces.”