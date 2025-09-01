Primark unveils first-ever fully integrated UK brand campaign

Primark is aiming to signal a new era of growth for the value retailer by building new connections with its customers through its first-ever fully integrated UK brand campaign, including its debut UK TV spot.

The campaign is centred around Primark’s quality, fit and affordability of its denim range for autumn/winter 2025, which features 10 hero styles that the retailer has worked to improve over the past 12 months to refine fit, sizing, styles and overall quality.

Primark AW25 denim campaign Credits: Primark

With more than 2 million people shopping at Primark every week in the UK, and global denim sales forecast to grow by 7.5 percent over the next five years, Primark is “setting its sights on becoming the go-to destination for denim this autumn/winter” with a dance-led TV advert that follows women moving through their morning routines in Primark denim.

Mary Lucas, womenswear trading director at Primark, said in a statement: “We’ve always been about helping people look and feel good in their clothes without paying more and with this collection, we want to show that you don’t need to pay more to get great fitting, stylish and quality denim. A flattering, quality pair of jeans can make you feel incredible, last for years and be the hardest-working piece of clothing in your wardrobe.

The campaign will run for six weeks and will include out-of-home, in-store and digital. “With this collection we’re raising the bar on our denim and we’re confident it’s our best one yet. The team has obsessed over every detail – from the fabric and fit, through to the wash and the stitching. We’re so proud of the result: denim that works for more people, at a price that’s accessible to as many as possible.”

Primark AW25 denim campaign Credits: Primark

Primark placing spotlight on denim collection with debut TV advert

The redefined denim collection introduces a new base size, standardised waist and leg lengths, including short and long-leg lengths on selected styles, and refined proportions to deliver more consistent, flattering fits, following feedback from Primark customers. After months of testing, Primark is introducing 10 hero jean styles, including refreshed skinny and straight cuts to more fashion-led shapes such as the barrel and wide leg, alongside a line-up of denim jackets, shirts and tops.

Primark AW25 denim campaign Credits: Primark

The collection also reflects other changes Primark has been making behind the scenes across its ranges, including putting all the eligible denim through the retailer’s durability framework. In addition, all the jeans featured in the campaign and collection are also made with cotton that is either recycled or from the Primark Cotton Project.

Three of the ten pairs of jeans have also been crafted with circularity in mind, as they don’t feature elastane or metal rivets, so they can be more easily recycled when they reach the end of their life.

Primark also added that it will be refreshing its in-store denim areas, with a new look and feel set to roll out later this year, which will be designed to make “it easier for customers to explore and try on the improved fits and styles”.

Matt Houston, chief customer and digital officer at Primark, added: “Primark denim is already a firm favourite with millions of UK shoppers, but we know many consumers are still spending more than they need to on jeans and that Primark isn’t top of mind when it comes to denim.

“Over recent years we’ve begun to build strong connections with our customers through our social and digital channels and, with this our first fully integrated campaign and TV spot, we’re looking to reach more people and remind them what Primark is all about – showcasing the quality, style and incredible value that can be found in our denim.”