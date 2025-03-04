Primark unveils homeware collections with Pinterest

Retailer Primark is launching a homeware collection in collaboration with Pinterest UK inspired by the social media platform’s search data to offer trend-led ‘Cosy Cottage,’ ‘Minamaluxe’ and ‘Dainty Décor’ collections.

The new collections drop this month and will feature products from spring floral crockery to soft pink frill bedding. It will be available in Primark stores across the UK and Ireland, and is available to purchase via Pinterest using Click and Collect.

The three trends were chosen as a reflection of how more than 12 million UK Pinterest users are engaging with home decor content. Cosy Cottage offers “whimsy, charm and romance,” with wild primroses, ladybirds, florals, soft pastels, frills, and butter yellow. According to Pinterest, UK searches for “cosy cottage bedroom” was up 170 percent in February.

Minamaluxe is all about “sophistication through simplicity,” with soft textures, earth tones, creamy neutrals and browns, as “earthy colour palette” sees a 120 percent increase on Pinterest UK. Dainty Décor channels a “playful, flirty, and unapologetically feminine aesthetic,” with frills, ruffles, pink tones, petite florals, hearts, cherries and bows. This trend was inspired by the fact pink bow searches were up 160 percent.

Primark x Pinterest homeware collaboration Credits: Primark

Sinead McDonagh, head of design at Primark, said in a statement: “Pinterest is where so many of us go for home inspiration, but sometimes turning those saved Pins into reality isn’t always easy, especially on a budget.

“That’s why at Primark Home, we’re committed to making trend-led interiors affordable and effortless. Whether you prefer a minimalist vibe or playful patterns, here’s how to bring the latest trends into your space without breaking the bank.”

The partnership will also see Primark hosting free Pinterest Collage masterclasses throughout March in its Oxford Street East store in London, as well as in Belfast, Liverpool and Glasgow. There will also be an integrated marketing campaign, with Primark’s home range showcased in the format of a Pinterest Collage across more than 70 Primark windows. Primark will also feature on Pinterest’s platform with Spotlight, Shopping Ads and Home Feed takeovers.

Primark x Pinterest homeware collaboration window Credits: Primark

Heather Clark, head of retail at Pinterest UK, added: “We’re so excited to have inspired Primark’s new range with the trends on our platform - Cosy Cottage, Minamaluxe, and Dainty Decor. We’ve seen searches rise for pastel palettes, an understated luxury aesthetic and darling furnishings and with new ways to shop Primark’s trend-certified home range, it’s now even easier to bring this inspiration to life. We can’t wait to see these trends in your home this Spring.”