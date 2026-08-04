Pringles leaps into luxury streetwear with Blvck Paris collaboration

French luxury streetwear label Blvck Paris and Pringles, the crisps brand now owned by Mars, are launching a limited-edition apparel and lifestyle capsule that reworks the snack's branding in the label's all-black aesthetic.

The capsule pairs Blvck Paris' monochromatic codes with Pringles iconography, from the tube-shaped can to mascot Mr. P and the shape of the crisp. Pieces include a Teddy hoodie and tee showing the label's teddy character scattered with Pringles crisps, a Teddy baseball jacket with an embroidered back graphic, a collectible Teddy charm, and an "In Case of Emergency" plexiglass display case enclosing a matte black Pringles can.

Blvck Paris x Pringles collaboration Credits: Blvck Paris

The deal continues a run of collaborations in which Blvck Paris reinterprets a widely recognised non-fashion brand through its own visual language.

Founded in Paris in 2017 by Julian O'Hayon and Thomas Johnston, the brand has previously worked with names including Hugo Boss, Fortnite, Casetify and Keith Haring, and released a second capsule with Mattel's card game Uno on July 24, 2026, less than two weeks before the Pringles launch. For Pringles, the tie-up is one of its first consumer-facing fashion moves since Mars completed its acquisition of Kellanova, the snack's former owner, for 36 billion dollars in December 2025.

Blvck Paris x Pringles collaboration Credits: Blvck Paris

Why Pringles

"Pringles is one of those rare brands that is instantly recognisable around the world; from the distinctive can to Mr. P and the shape of the crisp itself," the brand told FashionUnited. "That strong visual identity gave us an exciting creative challenge: taking something traditionally colourful and playful and reimagining it entirely through Blvck Paris' monochromatic lens."

The label framed the partnership as a one-off in category terms but not in ambition. "We don't approach collaborations according to a specific category; we look for brands with a strong identity, cultural relevance, and the potential to be reinterpreted in an authentic Blvck Paris way," it said, adding that the tie-up was "not necessarily a deliberate move into food and CPG, but it is also more than a one-time experiment."

Blvck Paris x Pringles collaboration Credits: Blvck Paris

O'Hayon, the brand's founder, made a similar point in a statement. "This collaboration is about contrast," he said. "Pringles is playful and instantly recognizable, while Blvck is minimal and monochromatic. Bringing those two worlds together allowed us to create something unexpected, collectible, and culturally driven."

Collectible-led launch

The launch leans on scarcity to drive early demand. The first 2,000 orders will include a limited-edition matte black Blvck x Pringles can in the Barbecue flavour, carrying a co-branded design and available only to customers in the US while supplies last.

Blvck Paris x Pringles collaboration Credits: Blvck Paris

Mars framed the collaboration as a way to extend Pringles into lifestyle culture. "Our fans love to show off their passion for Pringles through style," said David Lee, the company's senior director of licensing and cultural marketing, describing the capsule as a monochrome reimagining of the brand. The collaboration was brought to Blvck Paris in partnership with BrandDesign. The Blvck x Pringles collection goes on sale Thursday.