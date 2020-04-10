Print trends in womenswear AW20/21

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key print directions emerging from the womenswear Fall Winter 2020-21 season.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the essential print and pattern stories to hit the international catwalk scene. Making a bold statement was key across the collections as designers sought to combine the recognition and comfort associated with nostalgic motifs with highly contemporary aesthetics appropriate for the modern day consumer. Our comprehensive catwalk coverage, dedicated print galleries and reports evaluate each trend’s commercial, giving you the best possible basis for you decision making.

This week FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three print and pattern trends that will be integral to the womenswear sector, into FW20-21 and beyond. Folk Nouveau and Expressive 70’s Florals revive and reinvigorate the motifs of eras past with an elegant touch and a playful feel respectively whilst Dynamic Plaids offers a striking interpretation of a staple classic.

Folk Nouveau

Folk motifs are contemporised for Fall with a clean, monochrome palette and stylised Art Nouveau-inspired graphics. Blooms are simplified, reduced to their essential form via flowing linear illustrations whilst considered placements are utilised to accentuate specific areas of the body. Embroidery and beading techniques offer a three dimensional alternative.

Prada, Chloe, Longchamp, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Dynamic Plaids

Traditional Plaids are brought up to date via striking pattern contrasts and amplified proportions. Statement, all-over looks are produced through wrapping, ruching and folding, or as coordinated, layered separates with changes of direction creating an optical effect. Large-scale and exploded checks are emboldened by thick, almost graphic lines in solid colours.

Victoria Beckham, Christian Wijnants, Burberry, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Expressive 70’s Florals

Floral prints hark back to the 70s as vintage era botanicals make a comeback. Exaggerated, oversized blooms inspired by retro houseplants, stand out against solid black grounds or use tile-like placements for a strong geometric look. Busy floral collages appear in a riot of tonal yet clashing colour ways for a dose of 70s youth-inspired expressionism.

Richard Quinn, Anna Sui, Ultrachic, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

