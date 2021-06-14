Priya Ahluwalia awarded BFC/GQ designer menswear fund

London-based designer Priya Ahluwalia has been crowned the winner of the 2021 BFC/GQ designer menswear fund.

Ahluwalia will take part in a one-year high-level business mentor program, have access to pro-bono legal services from Sheridans and receive a 212,000 dollar cash prize.

Dylan Jones OBE, BFC chair of menswear and editor of British GQ said in a release: “Massive congratulations to Priya! She demonstrated perceptive design and business acumen, drawing on the contemporary sensibilities of the modern consumer, propelling her to the top of the talent pool.

“It was a unanimous decision from the judging committee. I look forward to seeing Priya’s business grow and become an established international brand.”

This year’s shortlist included Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Feng Chen Wang, Nicholas Daley, and Stefan Cooke.

Caroline Rush CBE, chief executive of the BFC said in a release: “The judging committee was impressed with the quality of work, thought process, and determination of the talented 2021 shortlist. Each designer has a bright future ahead of them.

“There can only be one winner and Priya proved to be the strongest candidate showing incredible creativity along with a business strategy that embodies the future of British fashion, with environmental and socially positive practices at the core of the brand.

“The committee is confident she will use the fund to her best advantage to propel and cement Ahluwalia on the global stage.”

Earlier this year, Priya Ahluwalia was also named the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.