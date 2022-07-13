Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas invest in sportswear brand Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment, a sportswear brand founded in France in the late seventies, has received investment from Hollywood couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

In a joint statement Mr and Mrs Jonas said it was the first time they have entered into a business partnership within the fashion industry.

Perfect Moment, a brand best known for its luxury skiwear, will see the power couple play a substantial role in the business as it expands its global footprint to enter new markets in Asia and the Middle East, while continuing to bolster growth in more established regions such as the UK and US.

The expansion will see the Chamonix-born company grow from a brand created for extreme sport racers into a fashion brand anchored in womenswear. Returning to its roots will also renew its focus on a menswear collection to create a balanced offering to cater to a wider consumer base.

Perfect Moment’s Creative Director Jane Gottschalk said in a statement: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. They are admired globally not only for their talent, but for their passion for life and impeccable taste. This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.”

Nick Jonas added, “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.”

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment was founded in Chamonix, France, in 1979 by Thierry Donard, a French racer turned filmmaker. In 2010, the headquarters were brought over to Hong Kong and then London after Jane and Max Gottschalk acquired ownership of the company.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.