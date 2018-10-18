Pronovias expands collection beyond bridal wear

The Spanish based bridal brand Pronovias has expanded its offerings to eveningwear.

The fashion house has unveiled the capsule collection Evening Essentials, which was showcased at its Milan flagship store on Wednesday.

The new line features 15 styles ranging from flowing gowns to cocktail dresses, each coming in four different colors - dusty turquoise, pale pink, black and red. The line features dresses for a variety of occasions from professional settings to formal events. Each of the pieces is available for a diverse array of body types.

The venture is part of the fashion house’s attempt to expand its market to a younger, international audience.

Founded in 1922, Pronovias gained notoriety last year after Pippa Middleton wore one of the label’s looks during her wedding ceremony.

Shorter items are priced at roughly 400 dollars while floor-length designs falling between 500 to 550 dollars and are available in Pronovias stores as well as online.

The retailer has stores in various cities throughout the world - including Mexico City, Berlin, Brussels and Rome.

Last month, it was announced that the company is set to open a second location in New York.

Photos courtesy of the brand