Psycho Bunny builds on its tennis presence via a multi-year partnership with Andy Roddick

Montreal-based menswear brand Psycho Bunny has signed a multi-year global partnership deal with former world No. 1 and US Open champion Andy Roddick as a brand ambassador.

The move sees Psycho Bunny continuing to build its presence within the sport, and comes months after the brand signed Australian-born tennis player Alexei Popyrin as its first on-court tennis ambassador.

In his new role, the iconic American tennis player will also serve as a strategic advisor as Psycho Bunny deepens its connection to the tennis world, lending his expertise to strengthen the brand’s authenticity and visibility within the sport.

The new collaboration further reinforces Psycho Bunny’s commitment to championing both seasoned professionals and the next generation of talent on and off the court.

“Andy isn’t just a tennis legend—he’s a disruptor, a trailblazer, and someone who has always done things his own way,” said Anna Martini, CEO of Psycho Bunny, in a statement. “That’s exactly what Psycho Bunny stands for. We’re thrilled to have him as a partner in celebrating tennis culture.”

Renowned for his relentless drive and commanding presence on the court, Andy Roddick’s influence extends beyond his professional playing career. As the voice behind Served, currently the leading tennis podcast, he offers incisive analysis and authentic dialogue that continue to shape the sport’s narrative.

Through his media presence, philanthropic work, and dedication to advancing tennis, Roddick remains a powerful force, inspiring and mentoring the sport’s rising generation. “Tennis has given me so much, and I’ve always believed in pushing boundaries—both in competition and in life,” said Roddick in a statement on the new partnership.

“Psycho Bunny's magnetic vibe, with its boldness and edge, speaks to my personality perfectly. I’m all about embracing individuality, and this partnership feels like a great way to express that fun side of me. Let’s make some noise!”

Psycho Bunny previously entered into a multi-year agreement with the National Bank Open (NBO), securing its role as the tournament’s official athletic outfitter, further reinforcing its long-term investment in the sport.