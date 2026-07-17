Psycho Bunny expands its footprint within the sporting industry via USA Padel partnership

Psycho Bunny signed a new multi-year partnership with USA Padel, the national governing body for padel in the United States, as the Montreal-based premium menswear label continues to strengthen its presence within the sporting industry.

The new partnership sees the menswear brand serve as the official uniform partner of USA Padel National Teams across all competitive categories, including men's, women's and junior divisions. By establishing its name within the fastest-growing racket sport in the world, Psycho Bunny is boosting its brand awareness among a global audience.

With more than one million players across the United States, and over 1,000 courts in 37 states, according to the 2026 Playtomic Global Padel Report, the industry is experiencing a 50 percent year-on-year facility growth/

“Partnering with USA Padel was a no-brainer—it's fast, dynamic, and edgy, which is exactly where Psycho Bunny thrives,” said Alen Brandman, owner and chairman of Psycho Bunny, in a press release. “Collaborating on the new national team uniforms gave us the creative freedom to do what we do best: mix premium quality with cool, expressive style on the court.”

“USA Padel's partnership with Psycho Bunny is transformational. It is so much more than just apparel for our players - it is an affiliation with a brand that perfectly captures the spirit of padel in the USA: fun, bold, and growing rapidly,” added Bill Ullman, president of USA Padel.

To mark the start of the new partnership, Psycho Bunny and USA Padel are hosting an official launch event on July 22 at Ultra Padel Club in Miami, Florida, with the state accounting for 40 percent of all padel courts. During the event, the new Psycho Bunny-branded USA Padel National Team uniforms will be officially unveiled to the public for the first time.

The partnership with USA Padel builds on Psycho Bunny's previous partnerships across tennis, golf, and lifestyle industries as it continues to “blend premium craftsmanship in the athletic space.”