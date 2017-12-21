Public School exits New York Fashion Week

As the Fashion Week calendars keep being full of more surprises, here's the latest shock to the industry's system. Public School will not be showing at New York Fashion Week this coming season. Designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne will be ditching the traditional runway show format for a new direct-to-consumer model debuting next spring.

The design duo has become known for breaking away from the traditional fashion calendar for some time now. They have been known to combine their men's and women's shows, and show closer to pre-collection schedules. As of June 2016, they ditched the usual spring/summer and fall/winter format and started numbering their collections.

"The company will focus on refining its own product assortment, delivery cadence and restructuring the organization, including making new hires," said a spokesperson in a statement to *Fashionista*. Public School is still expected to continue their collaborations with Nike and Alpha Industries.

After the designers three season's designing for DKNY, they have been working on expanding and revamping their signature label that made them famous. As it gets closer to Fashion Week, expect more surprises on the fashion calendar, as designers continue to take new approaches to showing their collections and break away from the traditional runway format.

photo:via Public School Facebook page