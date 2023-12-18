Pucci extends licensing eyewear agreement with Marcolin

LVMH-owned Italian fashion house Pucci has extended their licensing eyewear agreement with Marcolin until December 31, 2030.

In a statement, both companies said that the extension “strengthens their prestigious partnership,” and would see Marcolin continuing to design, manufacture and distribute the brand’s sunglasses and optical frames.

Marcolin started developing Pucci Eyewear in 2015, embodying the brand’s aesthetic codes by using its signature motifs and colours, as well as encompassing the Maison’s recent rebranding since the arrival of Camille Miceli as artistic director in 2021.

The next Pucci Eyewear collections will premiere at MIDO, one the world’s largest eyewear trade shows, being held from February 3-5, 2024, at Milan Rho Fiera.