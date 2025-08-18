Pulco becomes the first padel apparel brand to launch at Harrods

Racket sport Padel is on the rise in the UK, and Pulco has become the first-ever padel apparel brand to be stocked in luxury department store Harrods.

The UK-based padel apparel brand, founded by Joe Middleton, former president of Levi’s EMEA and chief executive of Canterbury, draws inspiration from the sun-drenched courts of Acapulco in Mexico, where padel was born in 1969 by Enrique Corcuera to "bring the sport’s heritage to life".

The sportswear brand designs its collections in London, utilising advanced performance fabrics from Italy to offer elevated athletic apparel “with understated, off-court elegance,” from technical essentials to casual pieces and premium accessories.

Pulco at Harrods Credits: Pulco

At the heart of its collections is the ‘Aircon Playing Shirt’, constructed from an ultra-lightweight, Italian-engineered fabric, featuring a weave that rapidly wicks moisture from the inside out, "delivering unrivalled breathability and comfort in play".

As well as on-court performance wear, the collection also has a full lifestyle offering, including hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, gilets, and a coach’s jacket, as well as socks and caps.

On launching in Harrods, Middleton said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to be the first padel apparel brand at Harrods. This is not only a milestone for our brand, but also for the sport of padel. It’s an inclusive, fast-growing community and we’re excited to lead the way in bringing performance and style to a wider audience through Harrods.”

Igo Theo Ian, creative director of Pulco, added: “Honouring padel’s roots is central to everything we do. We are passionate about celebrating the spirit of innovation, friendship and rebellion that defines this sport whilst delivering the finest, most technically advanced apparel in the world.”