Pull & Bear launches Star Wars collaboration ahead of new movie

Pull & Bear is getting cinematic this holiday season. The Inditex-owned brand has released a limited edition capsule collection inspired by Star Wars to coincide with the December 19 theatrical release of the ninth and final installation of the ongoing saga.

Available now for purchase in global Pull & Bear stores and through the brand's e-commerce site, the Star Wars x Pull & Bear collection features men's and women's ready-to-wear. Pieces include sweatshirts, T-shirts and accessories with original prints based on the characters from the Star Wars universe with the iconic logo evident throughout the collection.

Accessories include men's boxers, hats, socks, iPhone cases, a watch and a backpack, each carrying the same Star Wars theme seen in the apparel.

The clothing ranges in price from 19.90 dollars for a T-shirt to 49.90 for a sweatshirt.

Image: Pull & Bear