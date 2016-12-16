Pull&Bear teams up with Marc Márquez for Spring 2017 collection

London - Pull&Bear has teamed up with renowned MotoGP rider and five-times world champion Marc Márquez to create a joint fashion collection.

Pull&Bear, the young fashion chain which is a part of Inditex, aims to develop a Spring collection with Márquez that plays on the latest trends while identifying the main characteristics of the Spanish rider's style. Together Márquez will work alongside of Pull&Bear's internal teams to create his debut fashion collection.

The collection's garments are set to include some of the symbols which strongly resonate with Márquez, such as the number 93, the year of his birth, ans the ant, the mascot he has used since he first started racing.

In addition to creating a collection with Pull&Bear, Márquez is also one of the new faces for the fashion label's 2017 and 2018 campaigns. The collaborative collection is set to launch next spring in Pull&Bear stores around the globe and online at pullandbear.com

Photos: Courtesy of Pull&Bear