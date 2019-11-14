Pull&Bear teams with UCLA on collection and pop-up

Pull&Bear is going to college. The Inditex-owned young fashion brand has joined forces with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on an exclusive collection themed around the academic institution.

The collaboration between the two parties is based upon shared values of youth, diversity and commitment, according to a press release.

Pull&Bear lends its street-style approach to traditional varsity apparel with the Pull&Bear x UCLA collection. The range includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and accessories that feature the university's characteristic logos and badges, with its colors yellow and navy blue seen throughout.

UCLA students were used in the collections editorial campaign rather than professional models, and the campaign was shot at iconic locations throughout the campus.

The collection will be available in select Pull&Bear stores globally and through its e-commerce site. The brand will also host a pop-up store at UCLA's campus. The brand's first physical retail space in the U.S., the pop-up will remain open for three weeks and carry both the new collaborative line as well as a selection of Pull&Bear's menswear and womenswear lines.

Image: Pull&Bear