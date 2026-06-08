Pulpatronics wins Manufacturing Futures 2026

Fashion District at London College of Fashion, UAL, a hub for fashion innovation in East London, connecting fashion, technology, business and education, has named London-based Pulpatronics, which is developing fully recyclable, metal-free RFID tags, as the winner of its Manufacturing Futures Innovation Challenge Prize 2026.

The annual award seeks technological and sustainable solutions to tackle the complex challenges facing fashion manufacturing, such as materials innovation, digital innovation, manufacturing processes, waste management, supply-chain and logistics, transparency and traceability, circular economy, and end-of-use.

Pulpatronics was crowned the winner for its fully recyclable, metal-free RFID tags, which aim to reduce carbon emissions, costs and electronic waste in inventory management, as its innovation laser-induces a conductive circuitry directly, eliminating the need for metal antennas, and its streamlined process means its tags are fully compatible with existing paper recycling systems.

RFID inlays in price tags are extremely resource-intensive and are costly to make, with Pulpatronics stating that more than 45 billion RFID tags are made for single use each year, usually ending up in landfills once the consumer removes the tag from its clothing. The London-based start-up believes its RFID tags could cut 60 percent in CO2 emissions annually, while also reducing the cost by up to 30 percent.

As the winner, Pulpatronics receives a cash prize of 15,000 pounds, alongside a year-long desk membership at The Trampery Fish Island Village, UKFT membership, legal support from Bates Wells, advisory hours from Chelsea Franklin Studio, and branding and communications guidance from Westbrook.

Manufacturing Futures 2026 Winner Pulpatronics and Runners-Up Danu Water and Tera Mira Credits: Alistair Veryard for Fashion District 2026

This year’s awards also named Tera Mira, a biomaterials company developing a compostable seaweed-based alternative to conventional elastane, and Danu Water, whose technology closes on-site water loops to help manufacturers reduce freshwater use, as runners-up. Infinity Blue, which recovers indigo from denim waste to reimagine colour as a continuously regenerative resource, was highly commended.

Each runner-up receives 5,000 pounds and access to the same package of support as the overall winner.

Adam Mansell, chief executive of the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT), who was on this year’s judging panel, said in a statement: “This year’s cohort showed a strong systems-thinking approach to manufacturing innovation. It was encouraging to see continued focus on early-stage processes such as dyestuffs, alongside practical solutions for retailers and manufacturers, ranging from RFID to water conservation.

“These start-ups have real potential to help address some of the industry’s key challenges - it has been really exciting to be part of the judging process.”