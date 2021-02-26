Puma adds five new running shoe styles

German footwear and apparel company Puma has launched five new running shoes and styles, all featuring its new foam technology.

Nitro, the latest technology installed in Puma shoes, is lightweight and aims to help runners use less energy and create an effortless running experience.

The new Puma running range also features “specially engineered designs for the female foot.”

In addition to the five new styles launching - Deviate, Deviate Elite, Velocity, Liberate, and Eternity - Puma is partnering with local foundations for its ´spark change´ initiative.

“In partnership with Women Win and our athletes, Puma is donating to foundations aimed at furthering women in sport. The Puma Running Spark Change Fund will help to support charities with the greatest need in an effort to establish greater gender equality in the sport of running,” stated Puma in a press release.