Puma and A$AP Rocky unveil motorsports-inspired collaborative collection

In continuation of the duo’s ongoing partnership, sportswear giant Puma and rapper A$AP Rocky have unveiled a new capsule collection dedicated to motorsports.

Rocky, who was named the creative director of Puma’s Formula 1 deal, said in a release that the line was “all about giving fans the opportunity to have their own racing suit”, as reflected in the core product of the collection, the ‘A$AP Rocky x Puma Sweatsuit’.

The garment comes in a slim fit, mirroring the silhouette of a racing suit, with added elements like Puma graphics and a distressed print bringing the piece into the fashion arena.

Other items offered in the selection include a ‘seatbelt’ T-shirt, a knitted balaclava, a padded balaclava, XL gloves and a reissue of Puma’s Inhale OG shoes, first released in the 2000s as running footwear and have now been reimagined with limited edition insoles designed by Rocky to be distributed via a giveaway.

A$AP Rocky x Puma's latest F1-inspired collection. Credits: Puma.

To complement the collection, Puma also revealed a campaign made under the creative direction of Rocky, himself, who chose to place the latest products in a world depicting “childlike spirit and imagination”.

Speaking on the launch, Rocky said: “Other sports have consumer uniforms and I wanted to bring that to the F1 category.

“And for the launch campaign imagery I wanted to show that as we become adults, we can lose sight of the dreams and imagination we had as kids and how we have to stand up for that not to happen.”

The collection is already available in the US on Puma’s own e-commerce site, and is further available in select stores worldwide, including Ssense, Shino and Nubian.