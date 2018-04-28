Puma and Diamond Supply Co. drop another collab

Puma recently just launched the new Avid evoKNIT x Diamond sneaker line, dropping exclusively for Foot Locker Europe. According to a press release, this shoe launch is the latest addition to the Puma x Diamond Supply Co. collaboration.

The newest shoe has design aesthetics that show off West Coast culture. The shoe has a woven exterior and molded details in the eyelets and heels. The shoe is meant to have a comfortable fit but is also functional with support and protection. The shoe also has a high level of comfort, durability and traction for optimal running purposes. The design also includes a pull tab as well as a sock-cut style for an easy on-and-off application.

The Puma x Diamond Supply Co. collection started previously in bringing together sport with street design. Diamond Supply Co. adds its own flair to the designs with its authenticity in streetwear and skateboarding culture. Puma also adds an athletic element in staying true to its brand. Although this is the latest design for the collection, High Snobiety reports that another official drop will land June 9 as part of the collaboration's SS18 capsule.