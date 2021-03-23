Puma and Maison Kitsuné launch collection

Puma has linked with French-Japanese fashion brand Maison Kitsuné for a collection, which merges the brand’s Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic with Puma’s sports heritage.

The collection plays with earthy and neutral tones mixing utilitarian Tokyo street style with sharp French tailoring and classic silhouettes. Military jackets made from technical fabric to protect against wind and rain, followed by cargo pants with six pockets and graphic embroidery anchor the collection. Basics such as t-shirts, tracksuits, and hoodies round out the collaboration.

Maison Kitsuné’s signature fox logos can be seen throughout the collection, coming from ‘kitsuné,’ the Japanese word for fox, representing the symbol of versatility.

In addition, three new sneakers are available. The Ralph Sampson Mid comes in black nylon upper with a molded rubber overlay in tan. The Roma is a white leather upper with contrasting stitching and a tan gum outsole. The collection also includes the Ralph Sampson Lo in two additional colorways.

Completing the collection is a variety of accessories, including a backpack, waist bags, caps, and bucket hats in different colors, embroidery, and highlight Puma X Maison Kitsuné branding.