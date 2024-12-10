Puma and Manchester City launch AI football kit design platform

Sports company Puma has teamed up with Manchester City football team to launch an innovative AI kit design platform, giving fans the chance to design the club’s official Third kit for the 2026/27 season.

The new Puma AI creator tool, powered by co-creation platform DeepObjects, allows fans to design their dream Manchester City kits using text prompting, customisation tools and intuitive sliders.

Utilising the new platform, Puma is calling on City fans to channel their passion for their football team into designing a unique kit design. The winning AI design will be worn by City players on-pitch and sold to fans, in a groundbreaking first for a professional football club, adds Puma in a statement.

Fans have until December 20 to submit their designs, when along with fan ratings, Puma and Manchester City kit experts will shortlist their top ten designs. Puma will then open the vote to the public in January – asking fans which kit they want to see on the pitch.

Ivan Dashkov, head of emerging marketing tech at Puma, said: “Puma AI Creator is one of the ways we see emerging technology bringing fans closer to the game they love. As Manchester City continues to be one of the most successful football clubs globally, both on and off the pitch, and they have been the perfect partner for Puma to work with to introduce this groundbreaking AI platform.

“Together, we are intentionally creating innovative and inclusive ways to engage with fans. Puma AI Creator is a creative outlet that anyone can use regardless of their past design experience, location, or background– to make a huge cultural impact, in this case designing the official 2026/27 Third kit for Manchester City.”

Puma AI Creator x Manchester City kit design competition Credits: Puma

Nuria Tarre, chief marketing and fan experience officer for Manchester City Football Group, added: “Through the power of AI, we are delighted to offer fans this special opportunity to be a part of Manchester City history and design a kit that could one day be worn by their heroes on the pitch. Each City kit plays a fundamental role in connecting fans around the world to our club and we’re excited to see how they engage with this truly unique initiative.

“Our enthusiasm for creating innovative and unique fan experiences is shared by Puma, who continue to work with us to create memorable kits that represent our city, our club and our fans.”

Puma AI Creator was first used by City players Ederson, Stefan Ortega and Rico Lewis, who designed a bespoke goalkeeper kit inspired by the net of a football goal. The goalkeeper kit will be the first-ever AI-manufactured football kit to be worn on-pitch later this season and will be available for sale in limited quantities.