Puma and Tabitha Simmons launch collab on fashion game platform Drest

Footwear labels Puma and Tabitha Simmons are teaming up for a new collaboration, which will be featured on Drest for February. Drest is a world’s first shoppable and interactive styling game for luxury fashion. The collaboration, Puma x Tabith Simmons will be shown on Drest within two still lifes and one photoshoot challenge, which inspires Drest users to “discover, style, play with and shop the product.”

The seven-piece Puma x Tabitha Simmons collection reimagines the Puma Cell Stellar and the Ralph Sampson sneakers. These sneakers—which range from 130 USD to 180 USD—come in soft sand tones as a custom-made floral print. Along with the footwear, the capsule features matching apparel including a nylon track jacket, a backpack, and a waist bag each in the custom floral print.

“We’re excited to introduce our partnership with Tabitha Simmons, and incredible creative with an extremely diver set of talents,” said Adam Petrick, the global director of brand and marketing at Puma, in a statement. “For our first collaboration, we’ve blended Puma’s iconic sport-inspired silhouettes with Tabitha’s well-known custom florals resulting in disruptive new executions with a feminine touch.”

Drest is a luxury convergence platform founded by Lucy Yeomans, the former editor-in-chief of PORTER Magazine, Net-A-Porter, and Harper’s Bazaar UK. The platform allows its users to adopt the role of a fashion stylist by responding to daily styling challenges inspired by real-time fashion news using products from the world’s leading fashion brands.

Players using Drest can participate in the photoshoot challenge and share their visual creations using #DrestLovesPumaxTS will have their submissions reviewed by Tabitha Simmons. Of these submissions, ten will be selected to win a backpack or waist bag from the Puma x Tabitha Simmons collection.

The Puma x Tabitha Simmons collection is available through Drest and ranges from 65 USD to 180 USD.

Images: Courtesy of Puma