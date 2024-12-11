Puma and textile innovator Spinnova join forces

Sports brand Puma and textile innovator Spinnova have entered into a partnership. It is a multi-year collaboration in which Puma promises to purchase materials from Spinnova. This enables Spinnova to keep the production of the materials stable.

Puma will purchase Spinnova's wood fiber material and use it in future collections. This mainly concerns products from Puma's 'sportstyle' category, according to the announcement.

“Spinnova’s innovative fiber technology represents a new gateway into the world of man-made cellulosic fiber (MMCF) production, using water instead of chemicals to produce these fibers,” said Howard Williams, Director Global Innovation Apparel & Accessories at Puma, in the release.

“We are very pleased to announce this partnership for Spinnova fiber with a major global brand like Puma. This is an important step in building the market and industry acceptance of Spinnova fiber, which is necessary to scale the fiber and Spinnova’s technology,” Spinnova Chief Product and Sustainability Officer Shariare Mahmood said in the statement. “This is just the beginning and we will continue to work with Woodspin (a joint venture of Spinnova) to sign similar agreements with other partners.”

For innovative companies like Spinnova it is often important to enter into partnerships like this. This way they are reasonably certain of the purchase of the products and the expensive production is not done for nothing. It is good to mention that the collaboration between Puma and Spinnova is a 'non-binding agreement'. Puma is therefore not legally liable if they do not purchase the materials.

