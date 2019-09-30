Puma announces new fall collaboration with Rubik's Cube

Puma is getting playful for its latest collaboration. The athletic apparel and footwear brand has partnered with Rubik's Brand Ltd., the company that created the Rubik's Cube, for a Fall 2019 collection.

Comprised of sneakers, sweatshirts and T-shirts for both adults and children, the Puma x Rubik's collaboration brings together the vibrant colors associated with Rubik's Brand with the sporty aesthetic of Puma.

The collection will retail globally on Puma's e-commerce sites and it's brick-and-mortar locations as of November 21. Select retail partners will also carry the collection. Puma will also offer personalization services on the collection shortly after the official launch.

Additionally, the collection will be previewed at the Rubik's pop-up shop in London from October 1 through 2.

