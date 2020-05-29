Puma collaborates with Cara Delevingne on Pride Month collection

Puma is kicking off Pride Month with a new collection. The global sports company has partnered with model and LGBTQ+ activist Cara Delevingne on a capsule collection to celebrate the June event.

Called From Puma with Love the 13-piece collection features vibrant colors, rainbow designs and bold graphics across T-shirts, hoodies, slides, waistbags and more.

Puma will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, a project of the Giving Back Fund that support of LGBTQ+ charities including GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Mind Out.

“We are proud to team up with Cara to celebrate Pride Month through this meaningful collection that will benefit LGBTQ+ organizations across the globe,” Adam Petrick, Puma's global director of brand and marketing, commented in a statement. “Cara’s active voice as a leader and a member of LGBTQ+ community made her a perfect partner to collaborate with on this pride-inspired project. It’s more important now than ever to support each other and through this collection, it reminds us that we’re always stronger together.”

From Puma WIth Love will launch on Puma's e-commerce site on June 1, with items priced from 20 to 45 dollars.