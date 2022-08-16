Puma collaborates with Tracksmith and launches capsule collection

German sportswear giant Puma has launched a collaboration with Tracksmith, together creating a range of performance wear and athletic shoes.

The aim of the collaboration was to start from scratch and develop a range of running gear for the outdoor sports market, from track pants and shorts to shoes and crop tops.

The new capsule collection is called “Speed City,” and finds inspiration of historic images of athletes in uniforms and warm-up kits. Prices retail from 45 to 190 dollars.

Tracksmith founder and CEO Matt Taylor told Footwear News: “This collaboration is about celebrating the impact Speed City had on our culture both on and off the track. It’s frankly rare for two sporting brands to work together in this way, but we were both so inspired by this story and the possibility of presenting it through a unique approach to both product and storytelling.”

Puma had a stellar year of revenue in 2021, with CEO Bjorn Gulden in a letter to shareholders stating “2021 was a very successful year for us. To be specific, it was the best year in Puma’s history.”

The company saw sales grow 32 percent to EUR 6,805m and EBIT grew by 166 percent to EUR 557m. Compared to the pre-pandemic level of 2019, sales increased by 30 percent.