Puma debuts collaboration with model Adriana Lima

Model Adriana Lima has teamed up with sportswear brand Puma to launch a capsule collection of performance pieces. This is the first collection the model has done with the brand. The capsule is inspired by Lima’s passion for boxing and includes a range of Puma’s classic clothes and shoes reimagined to align with the streetwear trend in the fashion industry.

“Being able to have my own collection has been a dream come true. My partnership with Puma has been extremely collaborative, not only being able to be the face of several of their campaigns, but now launching my very own,” Lima said in a press release. “I’ve been working tirelessly with Puma’s design teams to make sure everything was perfect, every stitch, every detail, every material.”

The collection ranges from 25 USD to 130 USD and is available on Puma’s website now.

Images: Courtesy of Puma