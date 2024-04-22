Puma introduces biodegradable experimental Re:Suede 2.0 for sale

Sportswear company Puma is set to bring a commercial version of its experimental biodegradable Re:Suede sneaker to market. The announcement comes after Puma was able to successfully turn Re:Suede into compost under specific industrial conditions during a two-year pilot project.

As part of the experiment, which ended in late 2023, Puma produced 500 pairs of its classic suede sneakers using decomposable materials, including Zeology-tanned Suede. Volunteers wore the Re:Suede sneakers for six months, then returned them to Puma for composting by a specialized partner in an industrial-grade composting facility.

Following the successful outcome of the pilot, Puma is set to release 500 pairs of the Re:Suede 2.0 sneakers, a new, commercial version of its original sneaker, developed by the initial experiment and volunteer feedback.

“Re:Suede 2.0 is an important step towards finding viable end-of-life solutions for our footwear,” said Anne-Laure Descours, Puma's chief sourcing officer, in a statement. “While we are excited about this progress, we will continue to innovate with our partners to determine the infrastructure needed for a scalable long-term solution, essential for achieving meaningful impact in waste reduction.”

Available for sale on puma.com/eu and Zalando Plus from April 22, customers can return their Re:Suede 2.0 sneakers for free once they are worn out in exchange for a 20 percent discount towards their next purchase. Puma will send the used sneakers to its partners to undergo the specially equipped industrial composting process.

Under Puma's "Circular Lab," spearheaded by its innovation and design team, the Re:Suede project and theRe:Fibre polyester recycling program were created to advance the company's shift towards a circular business model. Both are a part of Puma’s wider sustainability strategy, focusing on reimagining production processes for the future.