Puma launches 5am activations to spotlight running collection

Sportswear brand Puma is looking to target early-morning runners with a global 5am activation, which will offer consumers the chance to receive the brand’s latest performance silhouettes, including the Deviate Nitro 3 and Forever Run.

The '5AM High Drops' activation has been timed to coincide with the arrival of spring and peak marathon training season and will take place in cities including London, Boston, Tokyo, New York and Mexico City.

In each of those cities at 5am on specific days between April and May, runners will be able to collect pairs of Puma’s newest shoes at “high drop locations,” which will be revealed via local Instagram channels. The giveaway is to “reward the dedication of early-morning runners chasing the runner’s high”.

Puma ‘Go Wild’ campaign Credits: Puma

Erin Longin, vice president of run/train at Puma, said in a statement: "We’re so excited to provide an opportunity for runners worldwide to Go Wild with 5AM High Drops. At Puma, we want to champion those with a passion for running, especially as more people start to train and enjoy the outdoors this spring.

“The global giveaway is built with our philosophy at heart, which emphasises sport as a space for self-expression and enjoyment. The 5AM High Drops encourages everyone to embrace their unique dedication to the runner's high with confidence, particularly during this peak running period."

The move marks the first global activation as part of the brand’s ‘Go Wild’ campaign, which fuses digital and physical engagement targeting runners around the world. The campaign marks an evolution in Puma’s brand identity, representing a shift in the German sportswear brand’s DNA towards embracing “authenticity, self-expression and joy”.