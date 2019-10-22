Puma launches collaboration with BALR.

Sportswear brand Puma has unveiled a new premium fashion collaboration with Dutch lifestyle brand BALR. that “merges football and culture”.

The streetwear-influenced capsule collection consisting of football boots, performance apparel and casual wear is inspired by the aesthetic of BALR, known for its forward-thinking streetwear style.

The aim of the collaboration is to “bridge the intersection of football, culture and lifestyle,” explained Puma, by “blending football performance and fashion into a sleek street-ready capsule collection”.

The capsule collection for men uses premium materials and craftsmanship and includes football training gear from football shirts to shorts, and knitted sweatpants, as well as leisure items like hoodies, all in a black and white palette featuring both brand's logos.

At the heart of the collaboration is the BALR. Future football boot, which was exclusively worn by Antoine Griezmann on October 19.

Commenting on the collection BALR.’s creative director Demy de Zeeuw said in a statement: “Football is the dominant cultural influence for millions around the world, with the game extending beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch. Our collaboration with Puma is for those who live football and show as much style on the pitch as they do off of it.”

Based in Amsterdam, BALR. was founded in 2013 by professional footballers Demy de Zeeuw, Eljero Elia and Gregory van der Wiel, and offers streetwear-inspired apparel, travel products and accessories for men and women.

The Puma x BALR. collection is available from Puma's e-commerce and internationally at premium football retailers.

