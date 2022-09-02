Puma launches new outdoor footwear and apparel collection

Sportswear giant Puma is targeting the great outdoors with its new ‘Seasons’ footwear and apparel collection for outdoor activities.

The collection is rooted in trail running, as part of Run Puma’s performance collection, to offer elevated pieces made with technical materials and innovative, stay-dry features to protect against the elements.

Pieces are made from functional, performance materials, such as the multi-terrain trail footwear utilising Goretex, while the Stormcell jacket features Sympatex, a three-layer waterproof, windproof, and breathable fabric made from 100 percent recycled material. While other apparel pieces use cell technologies - StormCell, RainCell, DryCell, and WarmCell to protect against the elements.

Key products in the launch collection include a Down jacket for autumn/winter that features innovative WarmCell technology, thermal insulation that traps heat close to the body for supreme warmth, while the Raincell jacket and trousers are made from a water-repellent stretch woven material.

Image: Puma

The collection also features new additions to Puma’s trail running footwear offering with a new, lightweight trail shoe in Fast-Trac Nitro GTX and an updated Voyage Nitro 2 GTX.

Erin Longin, general manager at Puma Run Train, said in a statement: “As a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the closure of gyms and studios, we saw more and more people looking to the outdoors for fitness, health, and wellness.

“We knew this would be a lasting behaviour and people were looking for gear that would perform in the outdoor environment, which is why we created Seasons as an extension of our Run Puma performance collection.”

Puma’s ‘Seasons’ collection will be available from September at Puma stores and online, as well as at selected retailers worldwide.

Image: Puma

Image: Puma