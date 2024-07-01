Puma, MAPF1 and Raeburn partner on circular performance-inspired collections

Sportswear company Puma has announced a new collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team (MAPF1) and London-based creative studio Raeburn on a performance-inspired fashion collection.

Bringing together the skills and qualities of all three collaborators, the line draws inspiration and utilises elements of MAPF1’s performance wear, reimagining the looks through the use of upcycling while combining them with Puma’s sporting knowledge.

The result is a range of “elevated fashion pieces” that put to use recycled materials in order to redefine “modern luxury in sports fashion”, a press release read.

The collection itself comes in three tiers of products highlighting different aspects of the partnership.

The first is a hero masterpiece jacket, remade from an original race-worn Nomex driver suit from Lewis Hamilton, which will be auctioned off online at a later stage following the British Grand Prix.

In the second lot will be other pieces made of a combination of suits worn across the 2022 season by both Hamilton and George Russell, each to be offered via a raffle on Puma’s website.

A limited edition collection makes up the final lot, with items made of deadstock Nomex unused pieces in high-performance materials that have been adapted into streetwear apparel by Raeburn.

Speaking on the collaboration, Raeburn’s creative director and founder, Chris Raeburn, said that the project brought “enormous pride” that contributed to an outcome that was “a radical move on from anything [the brand has] ever worked on before”.