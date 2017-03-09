Puma names Big Sean as creative collaborator

Sports brand Puma has named rapper Big Sean as their new creative collaborator and global ambassador.

Big Sean will be working alongside Puma’s team to design an exclusive apparel and footwear collection that is set to be released in spring 2018.

Puma’s global director for brand marketing, Adam Petrick, said: “We are thrilled to have Big Sean on board. Anyone who's followed him throughout his career will know that his talent goes beyond music. His passion for creativity and individuality is very strong.

“We’ve already kicked off the design process with Sean and we’re glad to see a fusion of his unique style and Puma’s sports heritage coming through. We’re very pleased to welcome Sean to the Puma family.”

In addition, Big Sean will act as the face of the next Puma Classics campaign this summer, and he will also represent the brand by wearing styles from the line including the iconic Puma Suede and Clyde to the forever fly T7 Track Jacket and Pant, and the brand will be the title sponsor on his upcoming summer tour.

Big Sean is the latest musician tapped by Puma, its previous creative collaborators and ambassadors have included Rihanna and The Weeknd.

Images: courtesy of Puma