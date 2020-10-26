Puma names Wizkid as an ambassador for new campaign

Sports brand Puma has named African Superstar artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, as the new Puma x JD Ambassador to support the relaunch of the Puma Suede Classics range for autumn/winter 2020.

The campaign, launching on November 4 at JDSports.co.uk and all major JD Sports retailers across Europe, features Wizkid sporting the new Puma Suede Classics.

The Puma Suede sneaker hit the scene in 1968 and has been changing the street-style game ever since, explains the brand, “from the courts to the curbs, from the ’80’s b-boys to today’s hustlers”.

The autumn/winter 2020 range of Suede Classics features three colourways, Khaki/White and Triple Black, which is exclusive to JD Sports, as well as the classic black/white colour.

“We’re thrilled to have Wizkid as the face of the new Puma x JD Suede campaign,” said Puma Sportstyle marketing director in a statement. “A truly innovative and exciting artist in the music scene, Wizkid embodies the passion and hustle we look for in someone to represent Puma and we look forward to working with him for the AW20 season.”

Images: courtesy of Puma