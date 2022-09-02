Puma partners with Palomo Spain on gender fluid collection

Sportswear giant Puma has revealed a new collaboration with Palomo Spain consisting of a collection that merges team sports with today’s take on gender fluidity.

The collaborative line draws inspiration from 1970’s football stars and their lives off the field, linking the era’s extravagant fashion with Palomo’s signature gender-neutral designs.

The 15 piece collection consists of items like a bell bottom T7 tracksuit, a football-inspired half-zipped polo, nylon shorts, classic tees, tank tops, a nylon coat and a long sleeve jersey.

Additional footwear and accessories includes the ‘Weekend’ sneaker, Nitefox loafer, a grip bag, a crossbody clutch, an embroidered cap and a printed satin scarf.

“My goal with this collaboration was to bring our over-the-top vibes over to Puma, while stepping out of my comfort zone by designing sports clothes,” said Alejandro Gómez, founder and creative director of Palomo, in a release.

Gómez continued: “That’s what led me to subtly reference Johan Cruyff, the ultimate 70’s football icon who is also the perfect embodiment of the Palomo Spain aesthetic in sport.”

The Puma x Palomo Spain line will be available via select Puma stores, the duo’s online websites and select worldwide retailers.