Puma prepares for NYFW return

Sportswear brand Puma is said to be preparing for a return to the runway of New York Fashion Week this February, as it looks to celebrate the revival of its 1999 Mostro sneaker.

The label is believed to be set to host a show on February 8 at the Park Avenue Armory, according to WWD, which went on to state that the impending event was described as a “mysterious and nostalgic experience that will transport attendees to another world for humans and monsters alike”.

In a statement to the publication, Heiko Desens, the creative director for Puma, said: “With this show we will celebrate the comeback of one of our most unconventional ‘low-profile’ icons.

“We will also be using the moment to reveal some Mostro design concepts clearly pointing toward the future to build the sneaker archive of tomorrow.”

In addition to this, Steven Kolb, the chief executive of the fashion week’s organiser Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), expressed his delight at Puma’s return to the roster, adding: “Puma’s collaboration, energy and presence add to the week’s momentum, and we look forward to their creative prelude and fashion show.”

The event itself will be held on the eve of NYFW, which spans February 9 to 14, and comes over one year on from Puma’s previous attendance in September 2022, when it had held a Futrugrade show.