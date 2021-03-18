Puma releases collection with footballer Neymar

Sports company Puma has launched a new apparel collection and shoe with footballer Neymar.

The Neymar Jr. Creativity collection features street-art-inspired graphic jerseys, shorts, training accessories, and a new football shoe called the Future Z 1.1 in bright hues of pink and electric blue.

Puma stated the shoe features an adaptive Fuzionfit + compression band that provides secure support for explosive movements. The upper layer is constructed from a knitted material coated with a thin layer of GripControl Pro to provide extra grip for ball control. A dynamic motion system outsole was developed for increased traction.

Neymar is said to debut the shoe during an upcoming football game for his team PSG Paris.