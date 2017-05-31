Puma teams up with Sophia Webster for Fall 2017

London - Sportswear brand Puma has teamed up with British accessories designer Sophia Webster for its latest designer collaborative collection. Together the two have designed a dance-inspired collection for Autumn 2017, which includes apparel, footwear, and accessories.

The collection is set to include sweatshirts, sneakers as well as t-shirts and leggings which will feature a blend of both signature Webster designs on iconic Puma silhouettes. "Second only to my love of design, is my love of dance and the opportunity to collaborate with Puma enabled me to bring these two passions together," said Sophia Webster on the collaboration.

"It’s been an exciting process tapping into the expertise of Puma’s sportswear technicians and its specialist performance fabrics, allowing me to bring my design aesthetic to the active millennial world." Adam Petrick, Global Director for Brand & Marketing at Puma added: "We are very excited to partner with the brilliantly talented Ms. Webster for this new collection."

"Puma has had a long history of partnering with world-renowned creatives to bring new life and depth to its Sportstyle product offerings. This collection definitely continues in that tradition and puts a playful spin on our iconic products." The first drop of the Puma x Sophia Webster collection is set to exclusively launch at sophiawebster.com on September 5, 2017.

Afterward the initial launch at sophiawebster.com, the collection will launch globally in Puma stores, Puma.com and select retailers around the world on September 9, 2017.