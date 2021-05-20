Puma to make 90 percent of products with more sustainable materials by 2025

German sportswear brand Puma has pledged to make 90 percent of all its products with more sustainable materials by 2025.

Puma currently gathers all of its core materials from greener sources for its apparel and accessories like down, viscose, and cotton. As for other materials such as leather, more than 97 percent were from certified sources in 2020 - meaning half of Puma’s products were made from sustainable materials.

Moving ahead, the sportswear company will expand its use of recycled materials, and 75 percent of the polyester used in Puma designs will be made from recycled sources.

Stefan Seidel, head of corporate sustainability at Puma, said in a statement: “In our sustainability strategy, we focus on making the largest possible positive impact, so our customers know that by buying a Puma product, they buy a sustainably sourced product.

“We will continue to push hard to live up to our mission statement of being ‘Forever Better’.”

Puma has already launched a number of collections in 2021 with a focus on sustainability including the Exhale collection which used recycled polyester, made in collaboration with model and climate activist Cara Delevingne.