Puma unveils first product collaboration with Dua Lipa

Sportswear brand Puma has unveiled its first product collaboration with singer Dua Lipa called ‘Flutur’ ahead of a larger collection drop in 2022.

The limited-edition four-piece capsule launches on December 18 and features both apparel and footwear in what Puma states is a “tease of what’s to come in 2022,” when a full collection is released.

‘Flutur’ is a 90’s inspired capsule featuring “easy-to-wear silhouettes” including black and white baby tees, as well as a black oversized hoodie, all of which showcase a new logo that brings together Lipa’s name and the Puma formstrip transforming into an iridescent butterfly.

There is also a triple-black leather ‘Mayze Flutur’ Puma sneaker, which has a stacked midsole and zigzag stitching on the formstrip. It also features Dua Lipa’s signature logo on both the tongue and the insole, in addition to two lace options.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dua Lipa said in a statement: “For me, butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures, they represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphosis. Over this past year, the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me.

“The name of the capsule, ‘Flutur’, is the Albanian word for butterfly. I chose it to pay homage to my heritage while also celebrating this new beginning with Puma.”

Maria Jose Valdes, general manager of Puma’s sportstyle business unit, added: “It was important for Dua to release staple pieces that would compliment any wardrobe. She knew what she wanted and brought those ideas to the table.

“This capsule is just a tease to what’s to come next year, we’ve been working around the clock with Dua to bring to life all of her ideas. It has been a pleasure to work with her, she truly is a style icon.”

The Puma x Dua Lipa ‘Flutur’ capsule will be released globally on December 18 on Puma.com, Puma stores and selected retailers with retail prices ranging from 30-115 pounds.