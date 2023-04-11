Puma unveils grunge-inspired collaboration with The Ragged Priest

German sports company Puma has unveiled its first-ever partnership with British fashion brand The Ragged Priest.

The collection is a celebration of self-expression and individuality, explains Puma in the press release, and offers the sportswear brand’s first grunge-inspired pieces, including apparel, accessories and sneakers.

Image: Puma; Puma x The Ragged Priest collaboration

The Puma x The Ragged Priest range pays homage to the design signatures of both brands, featuring warped neon prints fused with black cult classic silhouettes, asymmetrical hems, and contrasting patchwork stitching.

The collection includes matching sets and essentials, including hoodies and sweatpants with psychedelic patterns teamed with muted blacks and greys and subtle Puma x The Ragged Priest co-branding throughout.

Image: Puma; Puma x The Ragged Priest collaboration

The collaboration also features two takes on Puma’s Slipstream sneaker to match the capsule apparel collection and a new limited-edition Mayze sneaker with a “ragged twist,” complete with buckle and metal hardware detail. The drop also includes a mini tote, a shopper bag and a bucket hat.

Puma x The Ragged Priest collection is available from Puma flagship stores, Puma.com, TheRaggedPriest.com, and selected retailers. Prices range from 35 to 120 pounds.

Image: Puma; Puma x The Ragged Priest collaboration

Image: Puma; Puma x The Ragged Priest collaboration

Image: Puma; Puma x The Ragged Priest collaboration